The restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels and takeaways across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District ranked among the best in the UK at prestigious awards

A number of Derbyshire restaurants, cafes, takeaways, pubs and hotels have been named as some of the best in the country.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT

The winners of the Good Food Award 2023/24 were announced this month – with a number of businesses across Derbyshire claiming prestigious prizes.

These restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and hotels have been named alongside some of the best across the country – and the full list of Derbyshire winners can be found below.

These are some of the businesses across Derbyshire that have won awards.

1. Derbyshire businesses

These are some of the businesses across Derbyshire that have won awards. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

1530 received a Gold Seal in the Fine Dining and Restaurants category. The Gold Seal is reserved for restaurants with consistently high customer ratings and votes over three years.

2. 1530, Cross Street, Castleton

1530 received a Gold Seal in the Fine Dining and Restaurants category. The Gold Seal is reserved for restaurants with consistently high customer ratings and votes over three years. Photo: Google

Chesters - owned by Chris Ionnides - scooped a Blue Ribbon award in the Fish and Chips category.

3. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Chesters - owned by Chris Ionnides - scooped a Blue Ribbon award in the Fish and Chips category. Photo: Brian Eyre

This chip shop in Stoney Middleton - visited by Liam Gallagher earlier this year - also won a Blue Ribbon award in the Fish and Chips category.

4. Toll Bar Fish and Chips, The Bank, Stoney Middleton

This chip shop in Stoney Middleton - visited by Liam Gallagher earlier this year - also won a Blue Ribbon award in the Fish and Chips category. Photo: Google

