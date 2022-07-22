'The Red Lion is a real treasure for Derbyshire' say food bloggers Meats and Cheats

Leala with salted caramel tart

There are memories, special occasions and casual drinks that will forever hold a special place in your heart.

It’s hard to remain unbiased when talking about such a place and this is certainly something that rings true with ‘The Red Lion’ at the ‘Peak Edge Hotel’.

Having recently seen a dramatic makeover, The Red Lion has hosted hundreds of weddings, celebrations and parties over the years and since the new changes have been implemented, this is only going to become more popular.

Quietly situated out of the town centre, the surrounding views are stunning. The magic really occurs though as you make your way across the terrace and into the establishment where

the decor walks the line perfectly between traditional and contemporary furnishings, which are both impressive and welcoming.

The restaurant itself is spacious and elegant, with plenty of natural lighting pouring into the room. It must be said that the staff are also dressed immaculately, matching the rustic charm

of the decor.

Mojito

As we are seated, we get a small indication of what we should expect from this visit, freshly baked bread and whipped butter, which smells incredible and is exceptionally moreish.

Leala started off with ‘Thai Fishcakes’ dressed with chilli jam and kohlrabi remoulade…and although elements of this dish were unknown in our dining experience, this dish had multiple

levels of flavour and the perfect level of kick from the fishcakes.

Mick claimed that on this night, he ate the best starter he’s ever had. ‘Slow Cooked Walton Lodge Pork’ with potato truffle purée, crispy shallots and a red wine sauce. A tender, rich

and juicy starter for anyone who enjoys intense flavours and decadent dishes.

The main courses on this menu are simple concepts that are executed to outstandingly high standards. Mick opted for the ‘Walton Lodge Carved Rump Of Lamb’, where the meat was undoubtedly the star of the show, soft, pink and full of flavour but the potato and thyme pressing that accompanied the wilted greens and red wine sauce was to die for.

Leala chose the ‘Pan Fried Sea Bass’, served with samphire, broccoli and some wonderfully, buttery new potatoes. The sea bass was generous in portion but also fresh in taste, expertly seasoned and fried just right, to ensure a beautiful crispy coating on the skin. This is a great dish if you don’t wish to be overwhelmed as it’s light but doesn’t compromise on flavour.

The finish things off, Leala chose the ‘Salted Caramel Tart’ served with ginger ice cream.

Mick with Walton Lodge carved rump of lamb

Once we had finished making jokes about Mick being ginger, Leala tucked into this amazing dessert which was a fabulous way to see out these three courses of bliss.

Mick left the decision for his dessert in the hands of the waitress who suggested the ‘Classic Rum Baba’.

This really was something that everyone should experience. A sponge dessert, soaked in rum and served up alongside pistachio ice cream, whipped mascarpone and sweet chocolate and pistachio ganache. This was truly unique and truly addictive!

The Red Lion is a real treasure for Derbyshire. The impeccable standards that they have set will ensure that diners will always flock here when celebrating special occasions and the

food is what will have them returning, time and time again.

The Red Lion Restaurant