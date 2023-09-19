A number of eateries across Derbyshire received lowly zero and one-star hygiene ratings after being inspected in recent weeks.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

These are the pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways that have recently received low ratings across Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of September 18 2023.

Dynasty, Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield Dynasty was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Chesterfield Borough Council on 3rd August 2023. Inspectors said that improvement was needed for both food hygiene/safety and structural compliance, with major improvement necessary for confidence in management.

Fig Coffee House, North Parade, Matlock Bath Fig Coffee House was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Derbyshire Dales District Council on August 3 2023. Inspectors said that improvement was needed for both food hygiene/safety and structural compliance, with major improvement necessary for confidence in management.