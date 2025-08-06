The most booked restaurants this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed – perfect places to visit on a day trip or staycation

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:42 BST
The most booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed – all of which are perfect places to visit over the summer.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable has compiled a list of July’s most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including eateries in Matlock, Rowsley and Baslow.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants this summer?

These are the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer.

1. Most booked restaurants and places to eat this summer

These are the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Cavendish also features on this list.

2. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House

The Cavendish also features on this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Dovecote also features in this list.

3. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote also features in this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire.

4. The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice