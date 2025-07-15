The Meynell Ingram arms marks new chapter this July following exciting revamp

The Meynell Ingram Arms in Hoar Cross is reopening its doors this July following a brand-new transformation. Reigniting its unique charm, the local pub has undergone an extensive refurbishment – introducing beautiful new interiors and freshly designed food and drink offerings, as well as a brand-new concept, Bar M.I.A. Opening with a soft launch from Friday 18th July, The Meynell Ingram Arms team are also extending an invitation to the community to join them for an official reopening party on Saturday 26th July.

The main pub space focuses on providing an inviting local pub feel and has been extended to seamlessly integrate with the restaurant area to create a welcoming and warm pub atmosphere. All of which extends even further onto the venue’s stunning courtyard area, which offers extensive seating, perfect for long summer evenings.

As part of the new enhanced food and drink offering, the pub will be introducing a brand-new menu complete with locally sourced produce, all prepared by the pub’s talented head chef, Alex Barber. Main dishes include chicken & ham hock pie, the Meynell burger and beer-battered fish & triple cooked chips.

Visitors can tuck into a range of small plates, such as crispy pork belly, Rudford Farm rabbit terrine and Dorset Crab on toast, all complete with specially assigned wine pairings to complement the delectable flavours. The pub has also installed a new state-of-the-art dry-ageing meat cabinet and will be offering premium quality cuts of meat and chargrilled steak.

As part of its transformation, the pub will also be introducing Bar M.I.A., a vibrant new space for locals with Balearic interiors. It will welcome live music and DJs throughout the weekends and will be a base for exciting events such as cocktail masterclasses, Sip and Paint sessions, and brunch experiences as well as the availability for private hire functions and events.

Paul Summer, General Manager at Meynell Ingram Arms, comments: “We’re thrilled to be offering the community this reimagined pub and hospitality experience. The team have created a brand-new menu, teaming up with local suppliers to design a range of exceptional dishes we hope our locals will love. We have been working hard to create spaces that offer choice, comfort, exceptional food and memorable moments, and we look forward to welcoming back locals as well as newcomers.”

As part of its soft launch activity, on Friday 18 July, the Meynell Ingram Arms will be running a charity raffle to raise money for the Midland Air Ambulance charity. Guests that are able to donate and take part will be in with a chance to win a dining experience for up to 10 people in our private dining room, with the winners being announced after the pub’s official reopening party.