The latest 16 food hygiene scores for Chesterfield restaurants, cafés and takeaways
Here are Chesterfield restaurants, cafés and takeaways which have their food hygiene ratings updated in November.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:52 GMT
Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.
Below is the list of 16 Chesterfield food venues which have had their hygiene rating updated last month.
Out of Chesterfield's 136 takeaways with ratings, 96 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
1 / 4