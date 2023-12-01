The latest 16 food hygiene scores for Chesterfield restaurants, cafés and takeaways

Here are Chesterfield restaurants, cafés and takeaways which have their food hygiene ratings updated in November.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is the list of 16 Chesterfield food venues which have had their hygiene rating updated last month.

Out of Chesterfield's 136 takeaways with ratings, 96 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Monkey Park Cafe - four-star hygiene rating Monkey Park Cafe at Chester Street was given the four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Pomegranate - five-star hygiene rating New cafe Pomegranate at Northern Tea Merchants, at Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

YO! Sushi - five-star hygiene rating YO! Sushi, inside the Tesco Extra at Lockoford Lane was also given a score of five on November 16.