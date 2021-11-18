The ‘Elite’ Chesterfield takeaways, sandwich and chippies which have received three consecutive five-star food hygiene ratings

Scores on the Doors hands out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses which show real consistency in this field – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business which has already achieved the top rating – with many not having had chance to be inspected three times – especially given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Chesterfield businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive five-out-of-five ratings as of November 18, 2021.

1. Andy's Fish Bar Andy's Fish Bar, 54 Mansfield Road, Hasland

2. Bella Pizza Bella Pizza, Unit 1c, High Street, Brimington

3. Boythorpe Fryer Boythorpe Fryer, 140 Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe

4. Brim Chippy Brim Chippy, 15 Heywood Street, Brimington