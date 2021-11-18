Scores on the Doors gives Elite Awards to any establishment which secures three consecutive five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings.

The ‘Elite’ Chesterfield takeaways, sandwich and chippies which have received three consecutive five-star food hygiene ratings

The takeaways, sandwich and chippies in Chesterfield which have earned three five-star food hygiene ratings in a row have been revealed.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 4:20 pm

Scores on the Doors hands out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses which show real consistency in this field – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business which has already achieved the top rating – with many not having had chance to be inspected three times – especially given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Chesterfield businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive five-out-of-five ratings as of November 18, 2021.

1. Andy's Fish Bar

Andy's Fish Bar, 54 Mansfield Road, Hasland

Photo: Google Maps

2. Bella Pizza

Bella Pizza, Unit 1c, High Street, Brimington

Photo: Google Maps

3. Boythorpe Fryer

Boythorpe Fryer, 140 Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe

Photo: Google Maps

4. Brim Chippy

Brim Chippy, 15 Heywood Street, Brimington

Photo: Google Maps

Chesterfield
