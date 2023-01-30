The Classic Eatery is coming to Crystal Peaks, where the bar has already opened and the restaurant is set to open within the next month. It promises to offer food from around the world, with gluten free and vegan options available, and there will be live piano music and regular events like murder mystery nights.

The bar is currently open from 9am-5pm Monday to Thurday, 9am-4pm and 6pm-11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am-4pm on Sundays, though the regular hours are due to change to 9am-11pm once the restaurant opens. Customers can get two cocktails for £10 and there will be £1 coffees on offer during the week the restaurant opens.

The Classic Eatery said: “Our contemporary style venue will bring with it a relaxed atmosphere, regular events including live piano and a specials menu that will change to highlight and celebrate different global cuisines.”

