The Bridge Inn, Calver Bridge, Hope Valley, now open

By Richard Whitbread
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
The Bridge Inn, S32 3XAplaceholder image
The Bridge Inn, Hope Valley, has reopened after its recent closure proud to be your new local

After some months of closure, The Bridge Inn, Hope Valley, has reopened.

Sat on the picturesque Calver Bridge over the River Derwent, The Bridge Inn will be open every day for refreshments for locals of Curbar, Calver, Stoney Middleton and beyond, as well as walkers taking on any of the many great walks - some of which are famed to start and finish at the pub, of course!

Whilst work is done to prepare the kitchen for traditional British pub food, for now it is just drinks and snacks with a great range of ales, lagers, low & no, hot drinks and a superb wine offering your favourite grapes as well as a few you are welcome to try before you buy. Rose Cava by the glass, or a fine Romanian Pinot Noir to share as you watch the world go by in our fantastic beer garden, find us on facebook to be updated when the kitchen opens and for events coming soon!

"Everybody Is Welcome Here" and super dog friendly Richard & Mia warmly welcome you to The Bridge Inn #InnTheBridge

