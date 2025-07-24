The Bridge Inn, Calver Bridge, Hope Valley, now open

The Bridge Inn, S32 3XA

The Bridge Inn, Hope Valley, has reopened after its recent closure proud to be your new local

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After some months of closure, The Bridge Inn, Hope Valley, has reopened.

Sat on the picturesque Calver Bridge over the River Derwent, The Bridge Inn will be open every day for refreshments for locals of Curbar, Calver, Stoney Middleton and beyond, as well as walkers taking on any of the many great walks - some of which are famed to start and finish at the pub, of course!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst work is done to prepare the kitchen for traditional British pub food, for now it is just drinks and snacks with a great range of ales, lagers, low & no, hot drinks and a superb wine offering your favourite grapes as well as a few you are welcome to try before you buy. Rose Cava by the glass, or a fine Romanian Pinot Noir to share as you watch the world go by in our fantastic beer garden, find us on facebook to be updated when the kitchen opens and for events coming soon!

"Everybody Is Welcome Here" and super dog friendly Richard & Mia warmly welcome you to The Bridge Inn #InnTheBridge