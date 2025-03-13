Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews – helping food lovers to discover great places to eat.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants for Mother’s Day?
1. Mother’s Day meals
These are some of the best places to visit for a Mother’s Day meal in Derbyshire. Photo: Tom Hardwick
2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 929 OpenTable reviews - being praised for their “excellent food, atmosphere and service.” Photo: Google
3. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock
Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,744 OpenTable reviews - impressing visitors with their “interesting food served by friendly, attentive staff.” Photo: Google
4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,120 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Always excellent. Friendly staff and fabulous quality food.” Photo: Brian Eyre