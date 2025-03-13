The best restaurants that you need to visit for Mother’s Day 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to OpenTable

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:38 BST
These are some of the best places to visit for a special Mother’s Day meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on OpenTable reviews.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews – helping food lovers to discover great places to eat.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the best eateries for special occasions across Derbyshire – including restaurants in Matlock, Chesterfield and Ilkeston.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants for Mother’s Day?

These are some of the best places to visit for a Mother's Day meal in Derbyshire.

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 929 OpenTable reviews - being praised for their “excellent food, atmosphere and service.”

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 929 OpenTable reviews - being praised for their “excellent food, atmosphere and service.” Photo: Google

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,744 OpenTable reviews - impressing visitors with their “interesting food served by friendly, attentive staff.”

3. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,744 OpenTable reviews - impressing visitors with their “interesting food served by friendly, attentive staff.” Photo: Google

The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,120 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Always excellent. Friendly staff and fabulous quality food.”

4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,120 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Always excellent. Friendly staff and fabulous quality food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

