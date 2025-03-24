The best pubs, visitor attractions and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District are revealed at prestigious awards ceremony

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST
The best pubs, tourist attractions and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been named at a recent awards ceremony.

The Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards 2025 took place at the East Midlands Conference Centre on Thursday, March 20.

There were 15 awards on offer, including Pub of the Year, Hotel of the Year and Visitor Attraction of the Year – with each category celebrating the outstanding level of innovation, commitment and leadership across the local tourism industry.

The awards were held in partnership with VisitEngland and Gold winners of the core categories will have the opportunity to progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

The full list of Derbyshire businesses that won each award can be found below.

These are some of the best pubs, tourist attractions and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Award winners

These are some of the best pubs, tourist attractions and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Thornbridge Estate won the Gold award in the Visitor Attraction of the Year category, with Silver going to the Bluebell Dairy Farm Park near Derby, and Bronze being scooped by The Children’s Country House at Sudbury.

2. Visitor Attraction of the Year

The Thornbridge Estate won the Gold award in the Visitor Attraction of the Year category, with Silver going to the Bluebell Dairy Farm Park near Derby, and Bronze being scooped by The Children’s Country House at Sudbury. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Pub Tours Ltd scooped the Gold award for Experience of the Year, with Thornbridge Hall House Tours taking Silver and the Bronze award going to Drive Dad’s Car, Ambergate.

3. Experience of the Year

Pub Tours Ltd scooped the Gold award for Experience of the Year, with Thornbridge Hall House Tours taking Silver and the Bronze award going to Drive Dad’s Car, Ambergate. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Cavendish Hotel at Baslow won the Gold award in the Hotel of the Year category, with Peak Edge Hotel at Chesterfield winning the Silver award and Fischer’s Baslow Hall at Baslow claiming Bronze.

4. Hotel of the Year

The Cavendish Hotel at Baslow won the Gold award in the Hotel of the Year category, with Peak Edge Hotel at Chesterfield winning the Silver award and Fischer’s Baslow Hall at Baslow claiming Bronze. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice