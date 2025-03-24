The Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards 2025 took place at the East Midlands Conference Centre on Thursday, March 20.

There were 15 awards on offer, including Pub of the Year, Hotel of the Year and Visitor Attraction of the Year – with each category celebrating the outstanding level of innovation, commitment and leadership across the local tourism industry.

The awards were held in partnership with VisitEngland and Gold winners of the core categories will have the opportunity to progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

The full list of Derbyshire businesses that won each award can be found below.

Award winners These are some of the best pubs, tourist attractions and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Visitor Attraction of the Year The Thornbridge Estate won the Gold award in the Visitor Attraction of the Year category, with Silver going to the Bluebell Dairy Farm Park near Derby, and Bronze being scooped by The Children's Country House at Sudbury.

Experience of the Year Pub Tours Ltd scooped the Gold award for Experience of the Year, with Thornbridge Hall House Tours taking Silver and the Bronze award going to Drive Dad's Car, Ambergate.