The best pubs across Chesterfield have been named by CAMRA experts – perfect places to visit for a drink this weekend

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with information on each venue being collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers.

Most Chesterfield residents will agree that the town is home to plenty of great pubs – and a number of popular local venues are featured in the latest edition of the guide

A list of pubs across Chesterfield included in the Good Beer Guide can be found below. This is not an exhaustive list of Derbyshire pubs included in the guide, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Chesterfield's best pubs Experts from CAMRA have named these pubs as the best across Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road The Chesterfield Arms was described by CAMRA as a "multi-award winning real ale pub", which serves beer from its own Resting Devil brewery - along with up to ten cask ales. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Hasland Club, Hampton Street The Hasland Club also makes it into the latest edition of CAMRA's guide, offering five or six different ales at any time. Photo: Hasland Club

4 . Pig & Pump, St Mary's Gate This venue was described by CAMRA as a "welcoming pub", with a selection of up to 10 cask ales. Photo: Brian Eyre