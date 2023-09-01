News you can trust since 1855
The best places to get a bacon butty in Derbyshire – as nominated by our readers

Here are the best places to get a bacon butty across Derbyshire – as nominated by Derbyshire Times readers.
By Ben McVay
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

It’s international bacon day on Saturday (yes, really) – and whether you prefer back or streaky, there’s no better way to enjoy it than by tucking into a top bacon butty.

We asked Derbyshire-based bacon lovers to recommend the best places to sample one – and we had an amazing response.

From greasy spoons to groovy cafes, pubs and delis, here they are. All entries are accompanied by their respective scores on Google reviews.

Suggested by Ian Murphy, the shop gets four-and-a-half out of five on Google reviews - with 70 contributors.

Dave Saint rates Derby Road Deli for its "brilliant service and quality food".

Bamber Davison suggested Crossroads - it gets 4.7 out of 5 with 280 reviews on Google

