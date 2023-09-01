Here are the best places to get a bacon butty across Derbyshire – as nominated by Derbyshire Times readers.

It’s international bacon day on Saturday (yes, really) – and whether you prefer back or streaky, there’s no better way to enjoy it than by tucking into a top bacon butty.

We asked Derbyshire-based bacon lovers to recommend the best places to sample one – and we had an amazing response.

From greasy spoons to groovy cafes, pubs and delis, here they are. All entries are accompanied by their respective scores on Google reviews.

1 . The best places to get a bacon butty in Derbyshire As nominated by our readers

2 . Lite Bites, Hasland Suggested by Ian Murphy, the shop gets four-and-a-half out of five on Google reviews - with 70 contributors.

3 . Derby Road Deli, Chesterfield Dave Saint rates Derby Road Deli for its "brilliant service and quality food".