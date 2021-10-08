The best places in Chesterfield to get a pie

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the places in Chesterfield that sell freshly baked pies and compiled them into this list.

We’re not just looking at the scores, but also the amount of reviews – as well as our own experiences.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Watson & Brown Watson & Brown, 379 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, S41 8LL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 47 Google Reviews). "Watson and Brown make the best pork pies ever!" Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Stephenson's Tea & Coffee House Stephenson's Tea & Coffee House, 11-19 Stephenson Place, S40 1XL. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 188 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and drink, very pleasant and helpful staff." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Meringue Bakery & Cafe Meringue Bakery & Cafe, 284 Chatsworth Road, S40 2BY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Really friendly staff, punctual and polite. Food was of a high standard, tasty and freshly baked." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Jackson's the Bakers Jackson's the Bakers, 7 Falcon Yard, Broad Pavement, S40 1PF. Eating: 4.3/5 (based on 25 Google Reviews). "Jackson's make the best meat pies, lovely flaky pastry and packed filling." Photo: Google Photo Sales