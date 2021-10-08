Pie

The best places in Chesterfield to get a pie

As the months get colder, there’s nothing better than a pie to warm you up. But where’s the best place to get one in Chesterfield?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:41 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the places in Chesterfield that sell freshly baked pies and compiled them into this list.

We’re not just looking at the scores, but also the amount of reviews – as well as our own experiences.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Watson & Brown

Watson & Brown, 379 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, S41 8LL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 47 Google Reviews). "Watson and Brown make the best pork pies ever!"

2. Stephenson's Tea & Coffee House

Stephenson's Tea & Coffee House, 11-19 Stephenson Place, S40 1XL. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 188 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and drink, very pleasant and helpful staff."

3. Meringue Bakery & Cafe

Meringue Bakery & Cafe, 284 Chatsworth Road, S40 2BY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Really friendly staff, punctual and polite. Food was of a high standard, tasty and freshly baked."

4. Jackson's the Bakers

Jackson's the Bakers, 7 Falcon Yard, Broad Pavement, S40 1PF. Eating: 4.3/5 (based on 25 Google Reviews). "Jackson's make the best meat pies, lovely flaky pastry and packed filling."

