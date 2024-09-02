The ARTAs 2024: Shortlist for regional restaurant and takeaway award unveiled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) recognises excellence in Pan Asian cuisine in the UK
- Regional restaurants and takeaways have been shortlisted for the prestigious award
- The final will be held at London’s Royal Lancaster on Sunday, October 6
The shortlisted restaurants and takeaways have been announced for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2024.
The awards celebrate Pan Asian cuisine, rewarding excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by the most prestigious Asian chefs, restaurants and takeaways across the UK.
The final will be hosted by BBC journalist Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster.
Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times.
“They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.
“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony.”
Ahead of the final, the top ten restaurants and takeaways have been announced for the Regional Restaurant/Takeaway of the Year award, across various areas in the UK.
Here is the full list of restaurants and takeaways that have been shortlisted for a regional award.
Regional Restaurant of the Year Shortlist:
Northern Ireland
Little India Restaurant, Carrickfergus, Belfast
The Welcome Restaurant, Belfast India Gate, Belfast
Safari, Banbridge, Belfast
Spice, Lisburn
Cafe Arirang, Belfast
Yaks, Bangor, Belfast
Mama Masala, Newtownabbey, Belfast
Good Fortune, Belfast
Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast
Scotland
Swadish by Ajay Kumar, Glasgow
Monsoona Healthy Indian Cuisine, Aberdeen
Yorokobi by CJ, Aberdeen
Masala Twist, Glasgow
The Radhuni, Loanhead
Indian by Nature, Paisley
Nok's Kitchen, Edinburgh
Grand Fusion, Paisley
Carron to Mumbai Restaurant, Stonehaven
Yakitori House, East Kilbride, Glasgow
South Wales
Rasoi Waterfront, Swansea
The Grand Sultan, Port Talbot, Swansea
Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli
Belfoi, Carmarthen
Brewery Field Street Food Restaurant, Bridgend
Bay Leaf, Cardiff
Jashaan Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Cardiff
Mango Tree, Cardiff
Raj Kitchen Pure Indian Cuisine, Swansea
Elaichi, Carmarthen
North Wales
The Suhail Tandoori Indian Restaurant, Prestatyn, Llandudno
Junction Tandoori Restaurant, Llandudno Junction
Rozis Tandoori Restaurant, Amlwch, Llandudno
Maahis, Wrexham, Llandudno
Llandudno Tandoori Restaurant, Llandudno
Ijazz, Wrexham, Llandudno
Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Benllech, Llandudno
Pwllheli Tandoori Restaurant, Pwllheli, Llandudno Junction
Jai Ho Restaurant, Conwy, Llandudno
Indian Lounge, Mold
North West
Mowgli Street Food, Liverpool
Achari, Bolton
Imli Restaurant, Heywood
Mela Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Urmston
Indian Tiffin Room, Manchester
Pandora, Littleborough
Freya's Grill, Darwen
Indian Lounge Restaurant, Ramsbottom, Bury
The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Milnrow, Rochdale
Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar, Southport
North East
Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead
Chakh Dhoom, Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne
Oishii Ne Asian Food Co., Hull
Delhi Wala Food, Leeds
Dastaan, Leeds
Nur Authentic Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, New Edlington, Doncaster
Babul's, Darlington
The Vine Indian Cuisine, Mosborough, Sheffield
My Peshawar, Bradford
Pangea Restaurant, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees
West Midlands
Shifnal Balti, Shifnal
Monsoon Majestic Indian Dining, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Newcastle
Kolshi Premier Indian Restaurant, Wellesbourne, Warwick
Khatri's Nepalese and Indian Cuisine, Rugeley
Delhi 6 Restaurant, Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield
Monsoon Restaurant, Birmingham
The Gurkha's Dine, Cannock
Sushido, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield
Bilash Premier Cuisine, Rugeley
Cafe Tamarinds, Balsall Common, Coventry
East Midlands
Nawaab Saab, Nottingham
Aramintas, Northampton
Chaska, Lenton, Nottingham
Silchar Indian Dining, Hinckley
Baseri Nepalese and Indian Restaurant, Newark-on-Trent, Newark
Ayubowan Restaurant, Glossop
Nazreen, Burton Latimer
My Delhi, Leicester
Jomidar Lounge, Northampton
Colombo Street, Nottingham
Hertfordshire
Neelakash Restaurant, Ware
Tamarind, Potters Bar, Potters Bar
Red Indian Restaurant, Welwyn Garden City
The Cochin Indian Restaurant, Hemel Hempstead
The Raj of Hertford, Hertford
Ginger Bar & Restaurant, Hertford, Stevenage
Zaffran One, St Albans
Abbots Tandoori, Abbots Langley
Cumin Bar & Restaurant, Turnford, Broxbourne
Raj Of India, Welwyn Garden City
Essex
Cinnamon, North Weald Bassett, Epping
Manjal Indian Restaurant, Loughton
Singam Bay, Ilford
Namaste Village, Southend-on-Sea
Village Indiya Restaurant, Benfleet
British India, Frinton-on-Sea
Pride of Sylhet, Great Dunmow, Dunmow
Vojan Restaurant, Ongar
Moonlight Tandoori, Harlow, Chelmsford
Basil Spice Indian Restaurant, Basildon
Kent
Dipalee Lounge, Buckingham
Mittee Indian Restaurant, Bromley
Pink Paprika, Rochester
Desh, West Malling
Mumbai Madness, Hayes, Bromley
Ginger & Spices, Chislehurst
Indian Diner, West Wickham
The Bombay Restaurant, Green Street Green, Orpington
Jumeira Indian Restaurant, Cranbrook
Dining Room, Sheerness, Rochester
East Anglia
Lekthai, Great Yarmouth, Norwich
Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury, Colchester
Montaz, Newmarket
Namaste Village, Cambridge
Golpo Bengal Cafe & Restaurant, Cambridge
Curry Palace, Cottenham, Cambridge
Rose and Mango, Saint Neots
Savci, Stopsley, Luton
Restaurant Twenty Two, Cambridge
Easytiger, Beccles
Sussex
Darchini, Horsham
Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Hove, Brighton
Tamarind Indian Restaurant, Newport
Etci Kitchen, Brighton
The Royal Indian Restaurant, Hailsham, Brighton
The Parsons Table, Arundel, Brighton
Tamasha, Lindfield, Haywards Heath
Akash Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Horsham
Tajdar Indian Kitchen & Bar, Worthing, Brighton
Alishaan Indian Restaurant, Sompting, Lancing
Surrey
Yaadein, Stoneleigh, Epsom
Colombo Kitchen, Worcester Park
Bab Bab Korean Restaurant, Sutton
Coulsdon Spice, Coulsdon
Tiffin Wala, Blackwater, Camberley
The Cricket Lounge, Sutton
3 Rooms Indian Restaurant, Chertsey
Spice Lounge, Mytchett
Tarana, Lingfield
Bulgogi, Woking
South Central
Asian Spice Ltd, Reading
Padharo Indian Restaurant, Southampton
Spicy Tadka, Basingstoke
Social Dhaba, Pinner
Madhuban Tandoori, Liss
Mango Lounge, Windsor
Lazzeez, Southampton
Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Princes Risborough
Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley, Reading
Mint Dosa, Southampton
South West
Raj Bari, Bristol, Bristol
Mint Bay, Highbridge
Mimi's Thai Bistro, Weston-super-Mare
Meddy Grill & Meze, Newton Abbot
Kottu Hut, Cotham, Bristol
Taste of India, Saint Austell
Ebisu, Weston-super-Mare
Satya's Kitchen, Bournemouth
Achari Indian Kitchen, Bristol
Sakura Finest, Bristol
North London
Mala Indian Brasserie, London
Omnom, Angel
Divan Restaurant, Finchley
JM Oriental, Colindale
Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill
The Rajdoot, Hampstead, London
Hanwoo Village, Angel, London
Yaki Ya!, Colindale
Michiko Sushino, Salusbury
Ruhit's Indian Cuisine, Brent
City and East London
Grand Cholan, Canary Wharf
Brigadiers, Mansion House
Bengal Tiger, Shoreditch
Sheba Restaurant, Aldgate
Eastern Eye Balti House, Aldgate
Dishoom, Shoreditch
Yaz Restaurant, Chingford
Bento Bab, Aldgate
City Spice, Aldgate
Bollywoods, Chingford
Central London
Colonel Saab, High Holborn
Palki, Kensington
Bab N Suul, Soho
Durbar Tandoori, London
Tokyo Diner, Piccadilly Circus
Roka, Mayfair
Paro, Covent Garden
Indian Villa, Ealing
Core by Clare Smyth, Kensington
Patri, Hammersmith
Regional Takeaway of the Year Shortlist:
Wales
Bombay Spice, Port Talbot
The Indian Takeaway, Aberdare
Little India Takeaway, Mountain Ash
Saffron Kitchen, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran
Ling Di Long, Lampeter
Nehar Indian Takeaway, Lampeter
The Mayflower, Llandovery
Hot Dumplings, Aberystwyth
China House, Bow Street
Paprika Indian Takeaway, Pen-clawdd, Swansea
North West
Moss Bank Express, Saint Helens
Suruchi Takeaway, Burnley
Megna, Great Harwood, Blackburn
Tandoori Flames Indian Takeaway, Littleborough
Redfood Takeaway, Newton, Hyde
Arong Indian Takeaway, Fazakerley, Liverpool
China Court Takeaway, Liverpool
Bombay Cuisine, Prestwich, Manchester
Karai Lounge Indian Takeaway, Chester
The Maharajaa, Manchester
North East
Rizq Flavours Of India, New Herrington, Houghton le Spring
Brunton Park Tandoori Takeaway, Newcastle upon Tyne
Miah's Spice, Gildersome, Leeds
Millan Tandoori, Easington Lane, Houghton le Spring
Saleems Takeaway, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne
Balti Hut Indian Takeaway, Linthorpe, Middlesbrough
Zeera Tandoori, Durham
Kashmir Tandoori, Shiremoor, Newcastle upon Tyne
Baburchi, Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne
Spice Garden , Blaydon-on-Tyne, Newcastle upon Tyne
West Midlands
Wok Chi, Harborne, Birmingham
Cheadle Spice, Stoke-on-Trent
Minh's Chinese Takeaway, Birmingham
Lime Pickle, Birmingham
Herbs & Spice, Atherstone, Coventry
Calcutta Kitchen, Nuneaton, Coventry
Spice Nation, Ollywood, Birmingham
Bengal Chaa, Stirchley, Birmingham
Tariq Balti House Indian Takeaway, Yardley Wood
New Royal Balti, Stoke-on-Trent
East Midlands
SunSushi, Northampton
Rai Saab, Carlton, Nottingham
Shama, Beeston, Nottingham
Chatwala, Leicester
Miah's Takeaway, Heanor
Lajawab Grill & Fresh Karahi, Forest Fields, Nottingham
Monmo's Grill, Nottingham
Amirs Balti House, Retford
Masala Takeaway, Sherwood, Nottingham
Cochin Fort, Radford, Nottingham
Essex
Imi's Spice Kitchen, Southend-on-Sea
Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford
The Royal Rasoi, Southend-on-Sea
The Raj Tandoori, Southend-on-Sea
Sonali Indian Takeaway, Colchester
Knights Tandoori, Romford
Curry Tree, Stanford-le-Hope
Delhi Akash Indian Takeaway, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea
Mojlish Indian Takeaway, Chelmsford
Zara Indian Takeaway, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea
Kent
Mango Tree, Maidstone
Jhal Chilli, Maidstone
Bearsted Spice Indian Takeaway, Bearsted, Maidstone
Sher E Bangla, Longfield, Dartford
Al-Amin Tandoori, Maidstone
Tez Indian Takeaway, Tonbridge
A Taste of India, Chatham
Mr India, Longfield, Dartford
Nawab Indian Takeaway, Gillingham, Maidstone
Curry Munch, Chatham, Maidstone
East Anglia
Eastern Spice, Ipswich
Maharani Indian Takeaway, Cambridge
Lime Takeaway, Bury Saint Edmunds, Ipswich
Balti Village, Harpenden
Ahmed Spice, Wymondham, Norwich
City Spice, St Albans
Saffron, Borehamwood, Watford
Aroma, Radlett
Bhujon, Tring
Touch Of Spice, St Albans
Surrey
Chipstead Tandoori, Chipstead, Coulsdon
Spice Express, New Malden
Ali Shan Tandoori, Blackwater, Camberley
Surrey Spice, Leatherhead
Curry Master, Epsom
Bokays, Addlestone
Indigo, West Byfleet
Oriental Express, Guildford
Purbani, Guildford
New Golden House, Woking
For more information on The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024, please visit their website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.