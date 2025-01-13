The Anglers Rest Bamford: Community-owned Peak District pub in final bid to beat closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Anglers Rest in Bamford is losing money but could be transformed in the right hands, according to Elizabeth Marshall, chair of the board of directors of Bamford Community Society.
It is offering the pub, post office, bunkhouse and cafe to a tenant who would pay rent but keep any profit.
Meanwhile, a £30,000 crowdfunder launched in November to stave off ‘imminent closure’ has raised £5,000.
Ms Marshall said it had struggled since the last manager, who was on a salary, left just after lockdown.
She added: “I’m confident we can stay open long enough to install a tenant with the amount donated so far, but hitting the target would be good.
“It’s not currently profitable but in the right hands we think it’s a goldmine. We think the new tenant needs to have skin in the game to make a success of it.
“We need the right tenant who has sympathy to the community and events. The pub is very important to the village and many people’s social life revolves around it.”
The boozer was first saved from closure in 2013 by locals who wanted to keep a pub and post office in the village.
In December the community society announced it was struggling financially due to rising costs and faced closure without ‘immediate help’.
Ms Marshall said it was kept running by limited paid staff and volunteers including gardeners, maintenance crew, decorators and flower arrangers.