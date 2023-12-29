News you can trust since 1855
The 8 most booked restaurants in Derbyshire in December 2023, according to OpenTable

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 29th Dec 2023, 14:11 GMT

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Derbyshire, according to OpenTable.

The gastro pub in Baslow dates back to the 19th century and offers a fresh, seasonal menu coupled with local cask, world lagers and an extensive wine list.

1. Devonshire Arms

The gastro pub in Baslow dates back to the 19th century and offers a fresh, seasonal menu coupled with local cask, world lagers and an extensive wine list. Photo: google

The Duncombe Arms in Ashbourne serves classic and modern British food of fine-dining quality in the warm, relaxed surroundings of a local country pub.

2. The Duncombe Arms

The Duncombe Arms in Ashbourne serves classic and modern British food of fine-dining quality in the warm, relaxed surroundings of a local country pub. Photo: google

A Tavola restaurant in New Mills is the third restaurant from award winning chef Alessio Muccio.Their pasta, Gelato and pastries/cakes are all freshly made onsite using traditional Sicilian recipes.

3. A Tavola restaurant

A Tavola restaurant in New Mills is the third restaurant from award winning chef Alessio Muccio.Their pasta, Gelato and pastries/cakes are all freshly made onsite using traditional Sicilian recipes. Photo: jason chadwick

The Bluebell at Church Lane, South Wingfield was included in a list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the UK for 2023. The pub is the only Derbyshire venue to have featured in the ranking, which was compiled using more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews.

4. The Bluebell

The Bluebell at Church Lane, South Wingfield was included in a list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the UK for 2023. The pub is the only Derbyshire venue to have featured in the ranking, which was compiled using more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews. Photo: google

