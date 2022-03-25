Who doesn't love a nice, refreshing pint in the sun?

The 14 best beer gardens in Derbyshire for drinking outdoors

After a long, hard winter, the sun is finally beginning to shine again.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:56 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:33 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the 14 best pubs in Derbyshire that feature a beer garden.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Bull's Head

The Bull's Head, Church Street, Monyash, Bakewell, DE45 1JH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 865 Google Reviews) "Busy local pub. Great atmosphere and fantastic food. Dog friendly."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. The Robin Hood Inn

The Robin Hood Inn, Chesterfield Road, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1PQ. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 631 Google Reviews). "Real ales, muddy boots and pets are all welcome. What's not to like?"

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Sycamore Inn

Sycamore Inn, 9 Sycamore Road, Matlock, DE4 3HZ. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 194 Google Reviews). "The beer selection is good and the staff are friendly. Very nice beer garden."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. The Anchor Inn

The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8RB. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 475 Google Reviews). "They are dog friendly, and don't mind people coming in in muddy boots. A homely and welcoming place."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
DerbyshireGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 4