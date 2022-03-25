The 14 best beer gardens in Derbyshire for drinking outdoors

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the 14 best pubs in Derbyshire that feature a beer garden.
1. The Bull's Head
The Bull's Head, Church Street, Monyash, Bakewell, DE45 1JH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 865 Google Reviews) "Busy local pub. Great atmosphere and fantastic food. Dog friendly."
2. The Robin Hood Inn
The Robin Hood Inn, Chesterfield Road, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1PQ. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 631 Google Reviews). "Real ales, muddy boots and pets are all welcome. What's not to like?"
3. Sycamore Inn
Sycamore Inn, 9 Sycamore Road, Matlock, DE4 3HZ. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 194 Google Reviews). "The beer selection is good and the staff are friendly. Very nice beer garden."
4. The Anchor Inn
The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8RB. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 475 Google Reviews). "They are dog friendly, and don't mind people coming in in muddy boots. A homely and welcoming place."
