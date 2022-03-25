The 11 best tearooms in Derbyshire to take your mum to on Mothers' Day according to Google Reviews

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out eleven of the best tea rooms that Derbyshire has to offer.
Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!
1. Edensor Tea Cottage
Edensor Tea Cottage, Bakewell, DE45 1PH. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 488 Google Reviews). "Beautiful little cafe, the staff are really helpful and the food was really nice."
Photo: Google
2. The Lavender Tea Rooms
The Lavender Tea Rooms, Matlock Street, Bakewell, DE45 1EE. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 229 Google Reviews). "All staff were extremely friendly and helpful. The food was fantastic and very reasonably priced."
Photo: -
3. When the Clock Strikes 3
When the Clock Strikes 3, 14 North Parade, Matlock Bath, DE4 3NS. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 147 Google Reviews). "Lovely little tearoom. Enjoyed a huge pot of tea and cake."
Photo: Google
4. Eyam Tea Rooms and Bed and Breakfast
Eyam Tea Rooms and Bed and Breakfast, The Square, Eyam, Hope Valley, S32 5RB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 552 Google Reviews). "Friendly service in a comfortable setting with lovely food!"
Photo: -