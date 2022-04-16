The 11 best tapas bars in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the nine best tapas bars in Derbyshire.
It doesn’t have to be exclusively Spanish cuisine, either – if they serve a variation of tapas, they’re eligible for this list.
Did we miss any out? Where’s your favourite place to get tapas? Let us know down below!
Undefined: readMore
1. Cocina Familiar
Cocina Familiar, 2 Edinburgh Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6SH. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 56 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
2. Rubigo
Rubigo - Tapas & Bar, 68 Dale Road, Matlock DE4 3LT. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 80 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
3. The Bridge Inn
The Bridge Inn, Calver Bridge, Hope Valley, S32 3XA. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 619 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
4. Sorbo Lounge
Sorbo Lounge, 1 Market Place, S40 1TW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 717 Google Reviews).
Photo: Google