Tapas originates from Spanish cuisine, but can involve foods from various cultures and countries.

The 11 best tapas bars in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Tapas is all the rage these days – why not give it a try?

By Jimmy Johnson
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 11:55 am

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the nine best tapas bars in Derbyshire.

It doesn’t have to be exclusively Spanish cuisine, either – if they serve a variation of tapas, they’re eligible for this list.

Did we miss any out? Where’s your favourite place to get tapas? Let us know down below!

1. Cocina Familiar

Cocina Familiar, 2 Edinburgh Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6SH. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 56 Google Reviews).

2. Rubigo

Rubigo - Tapas & Bar, 68 Dale Road, Matlock DE4 3LT. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 80 Google Reviews).

3. The Bridge Inn

The Bridge Inn, Calver Bridge, Hope Valley, S32 3XA. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 619 Google Reviews).

4. Sorbo Lounge

Sorbo Lounge, 1 Market Place, S40 1TW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 717 Google Reviews).

