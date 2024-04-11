Thaikhun Street: New all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant opening at Meadowhall shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thaikhun Street will open at the shopping centre this Friday, April 12. It will be Thaikhun’s second all-you-can-eat buffet destination in the UK, and 10th in total, serving dishes ranging from stir fries and curries to rice and noodle dishes, inspired by authentic recipes from the streets of Bangkok.

The buffet menu will change each day and diners are promised plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. The restaurant will also serve a range of desserts and cocktails.

The menu will include the restaurant’s famous Khao Soi Gai soup, which diners can customise to their taste by choosing from ingredients including chilli, chicken, coriander and spring onions.

The new Thaikun Street all-you-can-eat Thai buffet restaurant opening at Meadowhall shopping centre on Friday, April 12

The all-you-can-eat buffet will cost £10.95 for children aged under 11 and £19.90 for adults. The new restaurant will be located opposite Wagamama in Meadowhall’s Oasis Dining Quarter.

Thaikhun’s owner, Khun Kim, said: “We’re passionate about sharing the authenticity of Thai cuisine, and can’t wait to bring that to the people of Sheffield and beyond.

“We’ll also be offering our signature deals including bottomless soft drinks, two for £12 cocktails and our hugely popular dessert stations, so be sure to come along and try them for yourselves.”

