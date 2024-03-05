Tesco presents its Finest pie range, just in time for British Pie Week

The Finest collection includes a mix of classic flavours, as well as fillings inspired by international cuisines starting from just £3.50.

There’s no better time to tuck into a hot, hearty pie than during British Pie Week (4th – 10th March), and this year, Tesco is elevating the experience with its Finest pie range, offering premium pastry perfection.

Available online and instore now, the collection includes a mix of classic flavours, as well as fillings inspired by international cuisines, so everyone can enjoy a delicious meal wrapped in puff or shortcrust pastry, whether savouring a beloved staple or venturing into the realm of an exciting new recipe.

New research revealed the nation still love the humble pie, with almost a fifth of the population (18%) enjoying the dish once a week or more. Steak filling remains hard to beat with over a quarter of UK adults naming it as their favourite (26%), followed by chicken and leek (13%) and steak and stilton (6%), all of which feature in the new Finest pie range from Tesco.

Traditional fillings with international twists, such as chicken tikka, also secured an overwhelming vote from Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and London residents, with 1.1 million saying they love to tuck into the dish. So those looking to indulge in this spin on a firm favourite, can pick up the Tesco Finest Spiced Chicken Tikka Pie, which contains slow cooked British chicken, in a rich Tikka sauce made with Indian inspired spices and a hint of chilli. Alternatively, the Tesco Finest Moroccan Inspired Spiced Lamb Pie, features a blend of North African flavours, thanks to the aromatic seasoning coating the diced lamb and chickpeas.

For veg lovers, the Tesco Finest Roasted Cauliflower & West Country Cheddar Pie is the perfect choice, filled with roasted cauliflower florets in a luxurious West Country Cheddar cream sauce, flavoured with a decadent mushroom and truffle sauce.