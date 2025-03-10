The UK’s favourite pink drink, Tequila Rose, is coming to the rescue of London’s busiest music lovers with a dazzling new pop-up, designed to transform you from “frazzled” to “front-row ready” in minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tequila Rose is unveiling ‘Break In Case of Glam-ergency’ stations at key London hotspots - offering fans the ultimate pre-show beauty boost when time is short and the night calls for a little extra glam.

Reality star Olivia Attwood led the charge at a stylish pop-up beauty station in London, where she helped fans perfect their looks ahead of concerts this weekend. From touch-up tips to last-minute hair fixes, Olivia ensured concertgoers were stage-ready and picture-perfect before heading into the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by Tequila Rose’s iconic pink aesthetic, the ‘Glam-ergency’ boxes are packed with all the must-haves for a flawless, last-minute refresh. Whether your blowout needs a boost, your makeup requires a quick fix, or you just want a sweet-strawberries & cream scented spritz, these essentials have you covered—perfect for stepping into the weekend looking and feeling your best.

Tequila Rose launches ‘Glam-ergency’ boxes with Olivia Attwood, offering fans beauty boosts.

Everyone knows the most fun part of going out is getting ready and Tequila Rose is the perfect way to start the night with friends. Whether it's shared while getting glam or as the first toast before heading out, the iconic pink drink is the perfect way to start the night.

Research reveals it takes women an average of 50 minutes to get ready for a night out, with 23% preferring to prep with friends—though 21% admit they often leave it until the last minute. Or they might have not had time to go home at all! That’s where Tequila Rose steps in, ensuring no one has to choose between rushing or missing out on the fun.

In case of a glam-ergency, visit one of the Tequila Rose Glam Stations for the ultimate pre-show glow-up. Find us as St-Martin-in-the-Fields on Saturday 8th and Sunday 10th March, or a Waterloo Station on Saturday 8th only. Open from 11 am and 7 pm, guests can stop by for beauty essentials and touch-ups to ensure they step out looking and feeling their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Tequila Rose shared: "Getting ready is half the fun of a big night out, but sometimes you need a last-minute glam boost to feel your best. At Tequila Rose, we know life moves fast—especially for music fans racing to see their favorite artists. That’s why we’re bringing our ‘Break In Case of Glam-ergency’ boxes to London, ensuring concertgoers can go from frazzled to flawless in minutes. Inspired by our signature pink hue and strawberry cream taste, these beauty must-haves are the perfect pre-show pick-me-up."

For more information, visit www.instagram.com/tequilaroseuk.