If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the whisky drinker in your life, a multi award-winning Derbyshire distillery’s latest release presents the perfect solution.

Wire Works Virgin Oak infuses the senses with its golden glow and heady rich aroma, offering a beautiful peaty, smoky taste that lingers long after the warming first sip. Sweet and spice provide a festive combination in this whisky which is matured in ex-bourbon barrels and then finished for several months in virgin American oak barrels.

"It’s a winner,” enthused my connoisseur companion as he savoured each sip of the new addition to the White Peak Distillery range.

Claire Vaughan, co-founder of the distillery at Ambergate, said: “In our latest release, we're giving whisky enthusiasts the opportunity to savour the unique flavours of our lightly-peated spirit and explore the journey our whisky has taken in new wood. Matured in Virgin Oak casks from the renowned Kelvin Cooperage, celebrated for exceptional quality, this is a development of the limited edition 2022 release. The selection of char levels in this vatting introduces a delightful range of flavours, from lighter toasted nuts, vanilla, and sweetness to the richer notes of caramel and toffee. This whisky is a perfect dram for the fireside."

Banoffee pie, pistachio and cranberries on the nose and treacle tart, toasted nuts and sweet spice on the palate are highlighted in the tasting notes. At 50.5% ABV, this is a whisky to be sipped slowly to appreciate its depth of flavour.