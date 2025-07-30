Take a look inside “unique” horror-themed bar in Derbyshire town with focus on community spirit

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
This unique bar in a Derbyshire town is perfect for any horror film lovers – with its owner focusing on creating a venue with real community spirit.

The Gladstonian Micro Bar, located on South Street in Ilkeston, has undergone a revamp over the last few months - turning the venue into a paradise for horror film fans.

These photos offer a glimpse inside the unique venue - will you be making plans to visit over the coming weeks?

The Gladstonian Micro Bar in Ilkeston has undergone a revamp - with the venue being transformed under a new horror film theme.

1. Gladstonian Micro Bar

The Gladstonian Micro Bar in Ilkeston has undergone a revamp - with the venue being transformed under a new horror film theme. Photo: Tracie Smith

Tracie Smith, 57, is the owner of the Gladstonian Micro Bar - and has worked to transform the venue over the last few months. She said: “We'll have been open for five years in 2025, and The Gladstonian was named after my husband’s school. I just decided to try something different to bring new people to the area, so I went with horror films.”

2. New horror theme

Tracie Smith, 57, is the owner of the Gladstonian Micro Bar - and has worked to transform the venue over the last few months. She said: “We'll have been open for five years in 2025, and The Gladstonian was named after my husband’s school. I just decided to try something different to bring new people to the area, so I went with horror films.” Photo: Tracie Smith

Tracie said: “It’s got some cool stuff, like a full-size Billy from Saw on his bike, and a copy of Peter Cushing’s passport - after my cousin had bought the original at auction. He brought me up on horror films, and I’ve got a sleeve tattoo with people from different horror films. Someone also gave me a real coffin lid which we’ve made into a table.”

3. Iconic horror memorabilia

Tracie said: “It’s got some cool stuff, like a full-size Billy from Saw on his bike, and a copy of Peter Cushing’s passport - after my cousin had bought the original at auction. He brought me up on horror films, and I’ve got a sleeve tattoo with people from different horror films. Someone also gave me a real coffin lid which we’ve made into a table.” Photo: Tracie Smith

Tracie said: “There’s nothing tacky or ‘Halloweeny’ about it. The beer garden has a mural with a few horror film characters on as well. We’ve got big plans for the outdoor space - we’re going for a cemetery look.”

4. Outdoor area

Tracie said: “There’s nothing tacky or ‘Halloweeny’ about it. The beer garden has a mural with a few horror film characters on as well. We’ve got big plans for the outdoor space - we’re going for a cemetery look.” Photo: Tracie Smith

