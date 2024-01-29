Stay in this February 14 with the return of the Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers can surprise friends and loved ones on 14 February with an at home dining experience, featuring a delectable food and drink offering – perfect for a cosy romantic meal for two, or friendly get together.

Available from 9 February, in all large Tesco stores and online at Tesco.com, shoppers can set the mood, and create a special dinner for two, by choosing one starter, one main, one side, one dessert and one drink – all for just £18.00 with a Tesco Clubcard.

Alternatively, customers can head to any Tesco Express store, or online via the last-minute delivery service Whoosh, for a £12 deal that features one main, one side, one dessert and one drink.

And with 27 new and improved products included in this year’s range, from flavoursome meat, fish and vegan options, as well as refreshing tipples, the Finest Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two is sure to provide a delightful dining occasion for loved ones to relish – minus the restaurant price tag.

To kick off a special Valentine’s meal, shoppers can enjoy the classic French starter Tesco Finest Coquilles St Jaques - succulent scallops in a creamy mature Cheddar cheese and white wine sauce, sprinkled with a golden crisp crumb. For alternative diets, there is a choice of vegan options such as the Tesco Finest Mushroom Arancini with Black Garlic Dip - fried Italian rice balls stuffed with mushrooms and served with a rich and sweet garlic dipping sauce.

Surprising loved ones is easy this Valentine’s Day with a maximum quality meal, minus the fuss. New additions to the mains include guaranteed favourites such as the tender Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Legs that are coated in a morello cherry hoisin sauce, the Tesco Finest Coq Au Vin or the Tesco Finest Ranch Steak, drizzled with smooth Béarnaise butter. This year also sees a new vegan main added to the line-up, the Tesco Finest Harissa Butternut Galette, a hand-crafted golden crispy filo tart filled with harissa spiced butternut squash, chickpeas, chestnuts and dried cranberries – serving up a blend of moreish flavours to the table.

Shoppers can enjoy vegetable-based sides such as the Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach and the Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Selection. This year sees the inclusion of a much-loved traditional accompaniment, a smooth and fluffy, Tesco Finest Creamy, Buttery Mash that will complement any meal. For something a little more decadent, customers can opt for the Tesco Finest Hasselback Potatoes, partially sliced potatoes coated in a garlic and herb marinade and finished with a garlic and parsley butter.

Rounding off the culinary experience is a selection of delicious chocolate or fruity desserts to choose from, including the new Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Cubes with Raspberry Compote – two rich chocolate cubes filled with a hidden raspberry centre – and the Tesco Finest Mango & Passionfruit Meringue Clouds, two marbled meringues filled with a tropical Crème Pâtissière.