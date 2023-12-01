Stacey’s Bakery set to 'slay' Christmas market with new festive treats

Festive treats at Stacey's Bakery have been given a dusting of Christmas magic, as a raft of new sweet and savoury products are set to hit the shelves.

The team at the fourth generation family run bakery have now delivered a sweet make-over to some yuletide favourites - including the traditional mince pie.

David Stacey, managing director, said: “Christmas is the perfect time for indulging in treats that you may feel are too naughty for the rest of the year. Our new additions are guaranteed to create that extra special taste of luxury that is deserved at Christmas time”.

Top of the list to tantalise the tastebuds is a deep-filled mince pie with a twist. The traditional staple retains the bakery’s famous sweet pastry, but there’s more of it with an indulgent deep-filled case. Layers are the order of the day, with juicy mincemeat then topped with a truly scrumptious almond sponge replacing the pastry lid.

The new, limited edition mince pie is finished off with a sprinkling of flaked almonds and a dusting of icing sugar.

Next on the list for those who have been good this year, are Christmas stars. Decadent puff pastry star shapes are topped with vanilla custard and fruity mincemeat, presenting a mouthwatering gift to those with a sweet tooth.

If, however, your wish list contains savoury choices, David has the perfect gift for your palate. A new take on the festive sausage roll.

He said: “While we usually treat our customers to a festive sausage roll, this year we have tweaked the Christmas savoury. As an extra special gift, this year we’ve piled in the filling within a puff pastry outer.”

Stacey’s will be rolling out the new festive range on December 1st. Pop in to one of their stores in Ilkeston, Heanor or Eastwood to try one of the new Christmas treats.