Social club near Chesterfield closes its doors – as team at the helm thank customers for support over the years

A social club near Chesterfield has served its final customer – with the venue closing its doors earlier this week.

New Tupton Social Club, located on Queen Victoria Road in New Tupton, has closed after serving its last customers on Monday, March 31.

In a Facebook post, a club spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone one of our customers for all your support through out the years. It’s been a blast.

“We have made some great memories to cherish for a life time. We are also grateful for our customers that are sadly no longer with us and we still hold these people close to our hearts.

The social club has closed its doors this week.

“A big shout out to our darts and dominos team and skittles teams and we wish them all the luck for the upcoming seasons down at the Rugby club.

“A huge thank you to Lisa who has served you all behind the bar and to the cleaners for your hard work. Thank you to Phil for being your cook for teams, and also to the customers on a Saturday.

“Another huge thank you is to a top legend, Neil, who has been our bingo caller and host for your Saturday night entertainment for many years.

“Your help and dedication has been very much appreciated and hasn’t gone unnoticed by us all. We will miss you greatly and we wish you all the best for the future.”