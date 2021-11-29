Six best pubs and bars in Clay Cross

If you’re in Clay Cross and want somewhere to have a drink, a laugh, or just a general good time, you can’t go wrong with these six pubs and bars.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Three Horseshoes
Three Horseshoes, 49 Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JE. Rating: 4.7.5 (based on 606 Google Reviews). "Fantastic home-cooked style food, great portions and unbelievable prices."
Photo: Google
2. Six Halts
Six Halts, Derby Road, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S42 6JA. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,320 Google Reviews). "Great value for money, food was brilliant, I had the ultimate burger. Friendly staff too."
Photo: -
3. Old English Inn
Old English Inn, 26 Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 128 Google Reviews). "First time I've been here, really enjoyed it. A good pint."
Photo: -
4. Last Orders
Last Orders, 25 Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JE. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 67 Google Reviews). "Good priced beer, friendly staff, nice spacious areas and had a large smoking area. Ideal for families."
Photo: -