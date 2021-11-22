Six best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in the Peak District

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the Chinese restaurants and takeaways that the Peak District has to offer. Then, we put the very best of them into this list.
Have we missed any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Eastern Court
Eastern Court, 4 Portland Square, Bakewell, DE45 1HA.Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 128 Google Reviews). "Really nice Chinese food, good selection of vegetarian options."
2. Kwei Lin
Kwei Lin, 1-2 Lower Hardwick Street, Buxton, SK17 6DQ. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 146 Google Reviews). "This is our favourite Chinese restaurant in the High Peak area."
3. The Great Panda Restaurant
The Great Panda Restaurant, 7 Eagle Parade, Buxton, SK17 6EQ. Rating: 4/5 (based on 102 Google Reviews). "Staff always friendly, food superb. Strongly recommend."
4. King 2
King 2, 93 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0JD. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 87 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and always so consistently made."
