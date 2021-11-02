Seven of the best carveries and grills in the Peak District

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the best restaurants, cafes and other eateries across the Peak District that serve carveries and compiled them into this list.
Did your favourite carvery make the list? Be sure to let us know!
1. Packhorse Inn
Packhorse Inn, Main Street, Little Longstone, Bakewell, DE45 1NN. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 648 Google Reviews). "Fabulous food, friendly staff and lovely surroundings."
Photo: Google
2. Royal Oak
Royal Oak, Hurdlow, Buxton, SK17 9QJ. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 1,221 Google Reviews). "Fantastic food, good ale. Nice site, great staff."
Photo: Google
3. The Manners
The Manners, Haddon Road, Bakewell, DE45 1EP. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 934 Google Reviews). "Fantastic food and great atmosphere with lovely, attentive staff."
Photo: Google
4. Farmers Feast
Farmers Feast, The Agricultural Business Centre, Agricultural Way, Bakewell, DE45 1AH. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 66 Google Reviews). "Me and my wife had a beautiful Sunday dinner - keep up the good work."
Photo: -