Seven homely pubs and bars in Derbyshire with an open fire

Need warming up during this bitterly cold winter? These seven pubs should do just the trick.
Did your favourite pub with a log fire make the list? If not, be sure to let us know!
1. The Hunlocke Arms
The Hunlocke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6NB. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 1,511 Google Reviews). "Love the place, food is consistently good and they have a huge drink selection."
Photo: Google
2. Fox and Goose
Fox and Goose, Pudding Pie Hill, S42 7JJ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 307 Google Reviews). "Had Sunday lunch here today. First time I've ever been. It was really, really delicious."
Photo: Google
3. Three Cottages
Three Cottages, 229 Mansfield Road, Hasland, S41 0JJ. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 472 Google Reviews). "Great place for food and drink. Fast service and well greeted on arrival."
Photo: Google
4. Devonshire Arms
Devonshire Arms, 3A Mansfield Road, S41 0JB. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Very friendly landlord and staff. Decently priced drinks. It's a good choice for a local."
Photo: -