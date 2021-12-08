Fire

Seven homely pubs and bars in Derbyshire with an open fire

Is there anything better in life than a nice, refreshing pint by a roaring log fire?

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 1:24 pm

Need warming up during this bitterly cold winter? These seven pubs should do just the trick.

Did your favourite pub with a log fire make the list? If not, be sure to let us know!

1. The Hunlocke Arms

The Hunlocke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6NB. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 1,511 Google Reviews). "Love the place, food is consistently good and they have a huge drink selection."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Fox and Goose

Fox and Goose, Pudding Pie Hill, S42 7JJ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 307 Google Reviews). "Had Sunday lunch here today. First time I've ever been. It was really, really delicious."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Three Cottages

Three Cottages, 229 Mansfield Road, Hasland, S41 0JJ. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 472 Google Reviews). "Great place for food and drink. Fast service and well greeted on arrival."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Devonshire Arms

Devonshire Arms, 3A Mansfield Road, S41 0JB. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Very friendly landlord and staff. Decently priced drinks. It's a good choice for a local."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2