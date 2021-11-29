Seven best places in the Peak District to get a Burger: restaurants, pubs and cafes

There’s nothing like a good burger to warm up your soul. For your convenience, we’ve compiled a list of all the best places to get a burger in the Peak District, using Google Reviews for reference.
1. Ye Olde Nag's Head
Ye Olde Nag's Head, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,018 Google Reviews). "Fantastic food, good beer, dog friendly. Very welcoming."
Photo: -
2. Merchant's Yard
Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."
Photo: -
3. Packhorse Inn
Packhorse Inn, Main Street, Little Longstone, Bakewell, DE45 1NN. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 641 Google Reviews). "Fabulous food, friendly staff and lovely surroundings."
Photo: Google
4. Lone Star
Lone Star, George Street, Buxton, SK17 6AY. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 407 Google Reviews). "The Lone Star was excellent! Great atmosphere, very attentive staff, tasty food with generous portions and lovely cocktails."
Photo: Google