Seven best Indian takeaways and restaurants in the Peak District

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the Indian takeaways, restaurants and eateries in the Peak District, the compiled them into a list of the very best.
Did we miss anywhere out?
1. Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap
Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, Hope Valley, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 255 Google Reviews). "Delicious Indian food in a minimalist, cosy cottage restaurant."
Photo: Google
2. Sangams
Sangams, Main Road, Hathersage, Hope Valley, S32 1BB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 97 Google Reviews). "The food was fantastic, service and delivery was spot on!"
Photo: -
3. The Shalimar
The Shalimar, Dale Road North, Matlock, DE4 2HX. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 452 Google Reviews). "The menu had lots of choice and the food was excellent."
Photo: -
4. Curry Cabin
Curry Cabin, 10 Castleton Road, Hope Valley, S33 6RD. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 247 Google Reviews). "Fantastic curry, if I'm ever in the area again I will be back for more."
Photo: -