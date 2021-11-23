Indian cuisine

Seven best Indian takeaways and restaurants in the Peak District

The Peak District isn’t known for its Indian cuisine; but you’d be surprised with what you can find.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 3:36 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the Indian takeaways, restaurants and eateries in the Peak District, the compiled them into a list of the very best.

Did we miss anywhere out?

1. Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap

Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, Hope Valley, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 255 Google Reviews). "Delicious Indian food in a minimalist, cosy cottage restaurant."

2. Sangams

Sangams, Main Road, Hathersage, Hope Valley, S32 1BB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 97 Google Reviews). "The food was fantastic, service and delivery was spot on!"

3. The Shalimar

The Shalimar, Dale Road North, Matlock, DE4 2HX. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 452 Google Reviews). "The menu had lots of choice and the food was excellent."

4. Curry Cabin

Curry Cabin, 10 Castleton Road, Hope Valley, S33 6RD. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 247 Google Reviews). "Fantastic curry, if I'm ever in the area again I will be back for more."

