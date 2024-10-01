Reinvented small distillery in Derbyshire is seeking your help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ade and Bec of The Church Farm Craft Company are creatives making beautiful things for the Chatsworth Estate.

Ade says "We just want a chance to do something amazing, memorable, unique, special and from the heart, something we can be proud of, that brings joy to folk and celebrates the farm and Derbyshire, and we need help, your help”.

Derbyshire artisan gin, vodka, and rum distillery Cuckoostone has metamorphosed into Church Farm Craft Company.

This change reflects its roots as a unique small-batch, hand-crafted maker of lovely things, including its already successful spirits and candles.

Ade, Bec and Fred are the artisan Church Farm Craft Company

The company has also added the on-site production of ceramics for its candles and a unique stoneware spirit flask. Founders Ade and Bec have had their fair share of small business struggles, and the reinvention includes re-opening their distillery shop on Church Farm in Barlow as a destination Craft Shop.

Having used up all of their available funds in the reboot of the business, they need some help to grow their small business.

Ade and Bec have created a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money to fund a better kiln to increase the volume of Stoneware products and improve their little shop on the farm.

Ade and Bec of Church Farm Craft Company hand glazing ceramics

The Crowdfunder has pledge rewards, including a drink and a tour, a bottle of award-winning spirit, or your expression personalised and produced with Ade and Bec. Find out more by using this link https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/handmade-spirits-in-handmade-stone-bottles

Church Farm Craft Company has been a Chatsworth Farm Shop supplier for several years. The outstanding Chatsworth ethos is local and artisan, and Ade and Bec produce uniquely flavoured and scented spirits and candles for their brand. The range they produce for Chatsworth is available from the Church Farm shop alongside their own-brand unique range of spirits, candles, and ceramics, also found on their website.

Ade and Bec are passionate about sustainability and locality. Every component and ingredient must be hyper-local and leave the minimum carbon footprint.

The reboot includes their ready-to-label and hand-finish first batch of REAP + SOW London Dry Gin made with foraged local botanicals; Ade tells us, “Reap + Sow brings us back full circle. We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from gin making and put it into this amazing liquid.

Stoneware flasks handmade each one unique for their Reap & Sow Gin

"Our bottles are made in Leeds from 50%+ recycled glass, and the top and front labels are cut in-house out of the old, up-cycled previous flagship Peak Heritage labels. In a first for a spirits brand, we’ve added ceramic pips (as we’ve named them) that are hand-made and fired on-site and hang around the neck. All topped off with a glass closure”.

Their newest innovation is the painstakingly handmade Stoneware Flasks. Ade makes two of these daily and glazes each one uniquely so that no flask will be the same.

The newly reopened Church Farm Shop in Barlow is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm and Saturday's, 10am to 3pm. It is well worth a visit for incomparable authentic Derbyshire gifts.

Video explaining the Crowdfunder here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAFy8X2ssWx/