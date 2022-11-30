Taxi drivers provide a valuable service, from whisking drinkers home from the pub to picking up couples after a romantic dinner, taking people on shopping trips to ferrying executives to business meetings.
With the party season looming, taxis are the best option if you planning late-night drinks to celebrate the festive season.
We’ve been looking to see where taxi firms in and around Chesterfield rate in Google reviews.
1. Central Cars
Central Cars, 2-4 Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TP is rated 3.7 out of 5 based on 187 Google reviews. Jenny Connolley posted: "Great taxi company, reasonable priced, texts you before they arrive, very handy." Call 01246 200500 or go to https://centralcarschesterfield.co.uk
Photo: Google
2. Ray's Taxis
Ray's Taxis, 51 Hurst Rise, Matlock DE4 3EP, is rated 4 out of 5 based on 109 Google reviews. Wendy Weightman posted: "Fabulous service - we couldn’t fault the driver, he took us to a party in the middle of a field in Crich and came back for us as promised!" (photo: generic image from Adobe Stock). Call 07966 924481.
Photo: Adobe Stock/Przemek Klos
3.
A-Line Taxis, 14 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield S40 1XL, is rated 4.4 out of 5 based on 479 Google reviews. Deborah Warwick posted: "Absolutely brilliant service! The drivers are all very friendly and welcoming." Call 01246 555555 or book online at https://a-linetaxis.co.uk/
Photo: Google
4.
Amber Taxis, Unit 7 & 8 Acre Ridge Industrial Estate, Salcombe Road, Alfreton DE55 7RG is rated 3.6 out of 5 based on 225 Google reviews. James Brown posted: "Very fairly priced, I found them to be the cheapest around and most reliable." Call 01773 836100 or go to www.ambertaxis.com
Photo: Google