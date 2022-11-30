News you can trust since 1855
How do you rate your experience of taxi businesses in Chesterfield and beyond?

Rankings for 10 taxi businesses in Chesterfield and beyond based on Google reviews

Taxi drivers provide a valuable service, from whisking drinkers home from the pub to picking up couples after a romantic dinner, taking people on shopping trips to ferrying executives to business meetings.

By Gay Bolton
4 hours ago

With the party season looming, taxis are the best option if you planning late-night drinks to celebrate the festive season.

We’ve been looking to see where taxi firms in and around Chesterfield rate in Google reviews.

1. Central Cars

Central Cars, 2-4 Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TP is rated 3.7 out of 5 based on 187 Google reviews. Jenny Connolley posted: "Great taxi company, reasonable priced, texts you before they arrive, very handy." Call 01246 200500 or go to https://centralcarschesterfield.co.uk

2. Ray's Taxis

Ray's Taxis, 51 Hurst Rise, Matlock DE4 3EP, is rated 4 out of 5 based on 109 Google reviews. Wendy Weightman posted: "Fabulous service - we couldn’t fault the driver, he took us to a party in the middle of a field in Crich and came back for us as promised!" (photo: generic image from Adobe Stock). Call 07966 924481.

3.

A-Line Taxis, 14 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield S40 1XL, is rated 4.4 out of 5 based on 479 Google reviews. Deborah Warwick posted: "Absolutely brilliant service! The drivers are all very friendly and welcoming." Call 01246 555555 or book online at https://a-linetaxis.co.uk/

4.

Amber Taxis, Unit 7 & 8 Acre Ridge Industrial Estate, Salcombe Road, Alfreton DE55 7RG is rated 3.6 out of 5 based on 225 Google reviews. James Brown posted: "Very fairly priced, I found them to be the cheapest around and most reliable." Call 01773 836100 or go to www.ambertaxis.com

