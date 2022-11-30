2. Ray's Taxis

Ray's Taxis, 51 Hurst Rise, Matlock DE4 3EP, is rated 4 out of 5 based on 109 Google reviews. Wendy Weightman posted: "Fabulous service - we couldn’t fault the driver, he took us to a party in the middle of a field in Crich and came back for us as promised!" (photo: generic image from Adobe Stock). Call 07966 924481.

Photo: Adobe Stock/Przemek Klos