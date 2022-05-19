Rail Ale Festival 2022 in Derbyshire: Times, Tickets and Martin Kemp

After last year’s success, Rail Ale Festival is set to return with a bang in 2022. A three day event, there’s plenty to do here for beer drinkers and train enthusiasts alike.

What is the Rail Ale Festival?

Rail Ale Festival is a joint celebration between two of life’s great leisures – crisp, authentic real ale and the tranquil bliss of trainspotting.

Rail Ale Festival 2022 will take place at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Centre.

The show will feature live music, beer tasting and train rides (on Friday and Saturday) – what’s not to love? Please note – due to the nature of the event, it’s only for people aged 18 and over.

Where can I buy tickets for the event?

Tickets for Rail Ale Festival 2022 can be bought from See Tickets online. Alternatively, you can also ring them on 0871 220 0260 to place an order or for more information.

Tickets for the day session on Thursday will cost £7.70, while tickets for the Thursday night event will cost £21.45.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday events will both cost £12.10 – if you’re looking to attend the Rail Ale Festival three days running, you can buy a three day festival pass for £37.80.

What will be taking place?

On Thursday, May 19th, we will see the arrival of guest star and Spandau Ballet bassist, Martin Kemp. He’ll be taking the stage at around 9pm, but there’s plenty to do before then. He will be supported by Highway Child, who will begin their set list at 7:45pm.

Friday is when the train rides will begin. Meanwhile, on the stage, we will be seeing an array of rock and folk artists – including Marv White, Mick Whittemore and The Dolby Gang. There will also be a surprise guest earlier in the day, so keep an eye out for that. The final band of the day, Jungle Lion (a Ska/Reggae outfit) will begin their section of the show at 9:30.

Ales from all over the country will be featured at the festival.

On Saturday, we’ll see another collection of bands plying their trade. Terry Faulkner, Matt Meakin and She Said will take to the stage before The Natterjacks and Saturday’s main event – Sheffield’s Everly Pregnant Brothers.

Of course, there will plenty of food and real ales to try throughout the course of the festival – over 350 different ales have been advertised.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse Rail Ale festival. Dowson adding the label for Banshee beer from the Chesterfield Arms