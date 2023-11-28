Qoozies now open Sundays with brand-new brunch experience at Vicar Lane
On Sunday’s, between 10am-3pm, Qoozies at Vicar Lane will be launching a new Sunday Brunch Menu by Vito Scaravilli (the Italian chef behind Scaravilli Pasta Lab at the Batchhouse).
All dishes have been specially curated using the finest ingredients. The menu will be exclusively available on Sundays.
Plus! Over the festive period, they will be offering 10% on their Elfy-ccino hot chocolate for families that visit Santa’s grotto at Vicar Lane. They have also launched seven new hot chocolates to be enjoyed over the festive period.
Visitors should also look out for Qoozies new winter menu launching soon which includes lots of Christmas specials.
Shaun Brown, Centre Manager at Vicar Lane says: "Qoozies have long been popular amongst visitors to Vicar Lane, and we are so excited that they will now be opening every Sunday with an amazing new menu”.