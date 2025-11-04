Pubs in Chesterfield and Derbyshire set to offer free drinks to members of the armed forces this weekend

A number of pubs in Chesterfield and Derbyshire are offering free drinks to members of the armed forces this weekend.

Several pubs across Derbyshire are set to offer a free drink to all members of the armed forces – past and present – between November 7 and November 9.

A total of four pubs across the county are involved in the scheme – Chesterfield’s Sun Inn, the New Inn at Clay Cross, the Red Lion at Heanor and the Brook Tavern at Glossop.

To redeem the offer, all eligible customers will need to do is present a valid HM Armed Forces ID card at the bar, and in return they will receive a complimentary drink of their choice.

The pubs taking part are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Nathan Wall, managing director of Proper Pubs, said: “Whilst we will never be able to fully express our gratitude to those that have served in the armed forces, we felt it was really important to do something to recognise and thank those that have fought to protect their country and I hope this initiative goes someway in doing so.

“We also hope our pubs continue to provide a safe and welcoming space where people can come together to share memories of those who should never be forgotten.”