Pub in Derbyshire town shortlisted for three prestigious national awards – beating more than 200 venues

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Derbyshire pub is celebrating after being named as a finalist for three prestigious national awards – having beaten out competition from over 200 venues across the country.

Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, has launched its first-ever ‘Proper Pubs Awards Gala’ – recognising standout pub operators across more than 200 venues in England, Scotland and Wales.

The New Inn, located on Market Street in Clay Cross, has been named as a finalist in three different categories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub has been shortlisted for the Community Pub of the Year, Marketing & Social Media Pub of the Year and Sales Performance Pub of the Year awards.

The New Inn has been named as a finalist in three different categories.placeholder image
The New Inn has been named as a finalist in three different categories.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, July 31 in Chesterfield – with a total of nine prestigiois awards being handed out.

Other categories include Best New ‘Proper Pub’ of the Year, Sports Pub of the Year and the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Related topics:DerbyshirePubsScotlandEnglandWales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice