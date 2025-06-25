Pub in Derbyshire town shortlisted for three prestigious national awards – beating more than 200 venues

A Derbyshire pub is celebrating after being named as a finalist for three prestigious national awards – having beaten out competition from over 200 venues across the country.

Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, has launched its first-ever ‘Proper Pubs Awards Gala’ – recognising standout pub operators across more than 200 venues in England, Scotland and Wales.

The New Inn, located on Market Street in Clay Cross, has been named as a finalist in three different categories.

The pub has been shortlisted for the Community Pub of the Year, Marketing & Social Media Pub of the Year and Sales Performance Pub of the Year awards.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, July 31 in Chesterfield – with a total of nine prestigiois awards being handed out.

Other categories include Best New ‘Proper Pub’ of the Year, Sports Pub of the Year and the Outstanding Achievement Award.