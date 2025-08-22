Pub in Derbyshire town shortlisted for prestigious national award – after being named the best across the East Midlands

A Derbyshire pub has been ranked as the best across the East Midlands – and is on the shortlist for a prestigious national award.

The the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has revealed the 16 regional and national winners in its Pub of the Year 2025 competition – with The Burnt Pig in Ilkeston being named the best venue across the East Midlands.

The shortlisted pubs have beaten thousands of entries to be crowned the best in their region or country, and will now battle it out for the chance to be named CAMRA’s overall Pub of the Year. The final four pubs in the running for the overall title will be announced in October, with the winner revealed in January 2026.

CAMRA is encouraging people to get out and enjoy their local over the bank holiday weekend, or seek out all of these great pubs for a quality pint in great surroundings.

The Burnt Pig is located on Market Street in Ilkeston.

Judges are looking for great atmosphere, décor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression and, most importantly, quality cask beer, real cider and perry.

The 16 pubs have been recognised as the best of the best in the UK and their shortlisting for the competition is testament to their quality and commitment to their communities.

This year’s contest comes as many pubs across the UK face their toughest year yet. They face high costs, high costs, heavy tax burdens and crippling business rates. CAMRA is calling for sector specific support, including the reform of the business rates system, an extension of the draught beer and cider duty and a reduction in Employer National Insurance to help with staffing costs.

Andrea Briers, CAMRA’s Pub of the Year co-ordinator, said: “It is a real pleasure to announce this year’s top 16 pubs, each of which has demonstrated exceptional quality, warmth and dedication to their communities.

“These pubs are shining examples of what makes the Great British pub so special, from perfectly kept pints to a genuine welcome for all.

“Achieving this in the face of rising costs and other pressures is no small feat, and we want to see these pubs, and thousands of others like them, continue to thrive. That’s why we’re calling on the chancellor to give pubs a fair deal in the Autumn Budget, so they can keep serving their communities for many years to come.”