Pub in Derbyshire town set to open its doors once again – after several weeks of closure for major refurbishment project
The Rutland Cottage, located on Heanor Road in Ilkeston, closed its doors on June 22 ahead of a significant refurbishment project.
The pub was shut for several weeks to allow work to be carried out inside the venue, with the outside area also having undergone a revamp last month.
The team at the Rutland Cottage have now confirmed that the pub will be opening its doors again today (Friday, July 18).
The refurbishment project was carried out Goacher Property Management Ltd. A spokesperson said on their Facebook page: “We’re an Ilkeston-based, family-run business – born and bred in this great little town. Our team and subcontractor network are all mainly based in Ilkeston, so this project has a very local feel.
“We’re incredibly proud to be trusted to deliver this project for a valued client of ours and hope everyone enjoys the transformation as much as we do.”
Photos shared on the pub’s Facebook page show the revamped interior – with a refurbished area for those wanting to play darts. Beers on tap will include Amstel, Neck Oil, Guinness and John Smith’s – along with Inch’s and Old Mout ciders.
