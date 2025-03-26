Pub in Derbyshire town set to go up for auction tomorrow – with guide price of £195,000

A Derbyshire pub will be placed up for auction tomorrow - with a guide price of £195,000 being set for the property.

The Thorn Tree pub, located at 161 Church Street in Waingroves, Ripley, will go up for auction on Thursday, March 27 at 9.00am.

SDL Property Auctions have set a guide price of £195,000 for the property. They said the property sits in a “highly sought-after residential location” and offers “great potential for a forward-thinking investor”.

The pub could be let out again by its new owners, or there is potential for the building to be converted into either apartments or houses – subject to receiving any necessary planning permission.

The pub has two bar areas and a games room that has previously been used as a restaurant – along with toilets, a kitchen and a utility area.

The building also incorporates an additional function room and a two-bedroom flat on the first floor, which is currently vacant.

The property offers a rear garden and yard, while parking is available to the side of the building.

For more information, head to the SDL Property Auctions website here.