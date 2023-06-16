The Square and Compass on Station Road in Matlock reopened on Wednesday, June 16. The venue had been closed for just over three months, after the previous landlords left at the start of March.

In a Facebook post, the new team at the pub said: “We look forward to seeing you all soon as we are now officially open after a short closure. We are now back open serving great beer from midday every day!

“A very warm and friendly welcome awaits you so please pop in and say hello.”

Matlock’s Square and Compass is open once again.

The pub is popular among Matlock residents – gaining a 4.3/5 Google rating based on 503 customer reviews.