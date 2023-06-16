Pub in Derbyshire town reopens its doors after months of closure – promising a “warm welcome”
The Square and Compass on Station Road in Matlock reopened on Wednesday, June 16. The venue had been closed for just over three months, after the previous landlords left at the start of March.
In a Facebook post, the new team at the pub said: “We look forward to seeing you all soon as we are now officially open after a short closure. We are now back open serving great beer from midday every day!
“A very warm and friendly welcome awaits you so please pop in and say hello.”
The pub is popular among Matlock residents – gaining a 4.3/5 Google rating based on 503 customer reviews.
One visitor said the venue offers “great panoramic views”, and is “another little gem of a pub that needs support from travellers and tourists – definitely worth a visit.”