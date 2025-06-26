Pub in Derbyshire town closes for several weeks – with major revamp taking place

A Derbyshire pub is closing its doors for several weeks – with a major refurbishment of the venue currently underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rutland Cottage, located on Heanor Road in Ilkeston, closed its doors on June 22 ahead of a significant refurbishment project.

The pub will shut for a total of four weeks to allow work to be carried out inside the venue – with the outside area also having undergone a revamp this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment project will be carried out Goacher Property Management Ltd. A spokesperson said on their Facebook page: “We genuinely can’t wait to carry out a major refurbishment on a pub so local to us that we know so well.

The Rutland Cottage will be closed for a month.

“We’re an Ilkeston-based, family-run business – born and bred in this great little town. Our team and subcontractor network are all mainly based in Ilkeston, so this project has a very local feel.

“We’re incredibly proud to be trusted to deliver this project for a valued client of ours and hope everyone enjoys the transformation as much as we do.

“We can’t wait to get cracking and deliver some tasteful enhancements to this much loved boozer right on our doorstep. Keep an eye out for some teasers on our socials in the coming weeks.”