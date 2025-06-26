Pub in Derbyshire town closes for several weeks – with major revamp taking place
The Rutland Cottage, located on Heanor Road in Ilkeston, closed its doors on June 22 ahead of a significant refurbishment project.
The pub will shut for a total of four weeks to allow work to be carried out inside the venue – with the outside area also having undergone a revamp this month.
The refurbishment project will be carried out Goacher Property Management Ltd. A spokesperson said on their Facebook page: “We genuinely can’t wait to carry out a major refurbishment on a pub so local to us that we know so well.
“We’re an Ilkeston-based, family-run business – born and bred in this great little town. Our team and subcontractor network are all mainly based in Ilkeston, so this project has a very local feel.
“We’re incredibly proud to be trusted to deliver this project for a valued client of ours and hope everyone enjoys the transformation as much as we do.
“We can’t wait to get cracking and deliver some tasteful enhancements to this much loved boozer right on our doorstep. Keep an eye out for some teasers on our socials in the coming weeks.”
