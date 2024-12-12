Pub in Derbyshire town centre set to open its doors again this week after period of closure
The Crossroads Tavern Ale House, located on Alfreton’s High Street, is set to open its doors on Saturday, December 14.
The Amber Valley Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group listed the pub as having closed back in September 2024 – with the venue’s previous landlords having spent six years at the helm.
In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson confirmed that regular live music would return to the Crossroads Tavern.
They said: “We will be reopening on Saturday, December 14 at 12.00pm. We will still be continuing our live bands every Sunday from 4.00pm – come and join us!”
