Pub in Derbyshire town centre set to open its doors again this week after period of closure

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pub in Derbyshire is set to welcome customers once again later this week – after having closed down earlier this year.

The Crossroads Tavern Ale House, located on Alfreton’s High Street, is set to open its doors on Saturday, December 14.

The Amber Valley Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group listed the pub as having closed back in September 2024 – with the venue’s previous landlords having spent six years at the helm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson confirmed that regular live music would return to the Crossroads Tavern.

The Crossroads Tavern Ale House is set to open once again.placeholder image
The Crossroads Tavern Ale House is set to open once again.

They said: “We will be reopening on Saturday, December 14 at 12.00pm. We will still be continuing our live bands every Sunday from 4.00pm – come and join us!”

READ THIS: The 16 most desirable places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed

For more information, head to the pub’s Facebook page here.

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookCAMRAPeak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice