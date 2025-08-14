The owners of a Derbyshire pub have shared their excitement over plans for a revamp – with the venue to close its doors next week and almost £1 million set to be invested.

The Blue Stoops, located on High Street in Dronfield, is set to close for a refurbishment project. Chilled Pubs, who own The Blue Stoops and The Hunloke Arms at Wingerworth, have confirmed that they will be investing nearly £1 million to revamp the venue.

In a post published on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The Blue Stoops is getting a much-awaited glow-up this August.

“After over two years, we will be making nearly a £1 million investment to bring out the pub’s authentic charm, and inject a little Chilled warmth that you know from our other pubs.

From August 18, we’ll be closing our doors while the work begins. But trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait.

“Thanks for sticking with us while we work our magic and with a bit of local love, The Blue Stoops will be back, ready to bring people together again.”