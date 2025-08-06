A Derbyshire pub has scooped a prestigious national award after being shortlisted for three different prizes – beating competition from more than 200 venues across the country.

Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, celebrated the outstanding achievements of its pub operators at its first ever ‘Proper Pubs Awards Gala’ – held in Chesterfield on Thursday, July 31.

The event brought together operators from across Proper Pubs’ estate of more than 200 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales, recognising those who have gone above and beyond for their communities over the past year.

The New Inn, located on Market Street in Clay Cross, had been named as a finalist in three different categories. The pub was shortlisted for the Community Pub of the Year, Marketing & Social Media Pub of the Year and Sales Performance Pub of the Year awards.

The team at the New Inn were able to celebrate after scooping the Sales Performance Pub of the Year award – one of ten prizes that were presented on the night.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “Our pubs are the beating heart of their local communities, providing a welcoming space for people to come together, connect and support one another. Every day, our operators go above and beyond – not just serving great drinks and creating a friendly atmosphere, but also organising events, supporting local charities and being there for their customers in ways that truly make a difference.

“These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the dedication, creativity and community spirit shown by our operators, who continually set the standard for what a local pub should be.

“I am incredibly proud of everything our teams have achieved this year. The stories behind each of these awards stand testament to the passion and commitment of our operators, who work tirelessly to make their pubs vital social hubs for their local residents.

“Congratulations to all our winners and highly commended pubs – your achievements are truly deserved. I’d also like to extend my thanks to every single operator across our estate for your hard work, resilience and unwavering commitment to making Proper Pubs such a special part of people’s lives.”

Proper Pubs was crowned Community Pub Operator at the Publican Awards in March 2024. More recently, the group collected over 20,000 Easter Eggs to donate to communities in need and raised nearly £100,000 in just three months for various local charities across the UK. Last year, Proper Pubs also successfully donated enough food to local foodbanks across the UK to feed 1,300 people for a week and has also been recognised for a UK-wide defibrillator installation campaign which has already saved 11 lives.