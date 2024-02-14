News you can trust since 1855
£1.99 McDonald’s Happy Meal® and character visits in Derbyshire

£1.99 Happy Meal and Character visits from either Mr Bump, Little Miss Sunshine or Mr Strong in Derbyshire on the 17th February between 11.00 and 14.15 with McDonald’s UK.
By Mia BurtonContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
Character visits at below stores:

  • Osmaston Derby – 11:00 – 12:00 17th February
  • Address - 181/193 Osmaston Park Road, Derby, Derbyshire, DE24 8BT
McDonald's £1.99 Happy MealMcDonald's £1.99 Happy Meal
  • Derby – Commercial Park – 13:15– 14:15 17th February
  • Address - Linville Close, Derby, Derbyshire, DE21 7HX

Bringing joy and self-expression to children and families, McDonald’s is thrilled to announce its latest Happy Meal® promotion with Mr. MenTM Little MissTM! With each Happy Meal®, McDonald’s encourages families to find their smile by celebrating individuality and exploring their emotions in a light-hearted and humorous way.

With over 90 iconic characters including Mr. Happy and Little Miss Brave, the brand speaks to every child and is a friend to all, no matter their culture, personality, or gender!

Available in all McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from now until 26th March, Happy Meal® will offer families a limited-edition Mr. MenTM Little MissTM themed box with one of ten plush toys of lovable characters.

But wait, there’s more… Families looking for a book instead of a toy can opt for an exclusive Mr. MenTM Little MissTM book with four ‘Discover You’ books available.

The Mr. MenTM Little MissTM ‘Discover You’ books available in Happy Meal® is a ground-breaking new series which encourages families to engage in meaningful conversation about emotions, wellbeing and mental health. Complete with thought-provoking questions and helpful tips, the series is the perfect tool for children to nurture a deeper understanding of what it means to be happy, sad and everything in between!

And that’s not all – families will receive a token with every Happy Meal® that entitles them to a free World Book Day 2024 book, or £1 off a book or audiobook in participating booksellers.

Available for around £3.49, a Happy Meal® contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with a Pineapple stick, or Carrot Bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or Fruit Shoot.

From Monday 12th February until Sunday 25th February, families can also enjoy a Happy Meal for just £1.99 – available via the McDonald’s App.

