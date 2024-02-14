£1.99 McDonald’s Happy Meal® and character visits in Derbyshire
Character visits at below stores:
- Osmaston Derby – 11:00 – 12:00 17th February
- Address - 181/193 Osmaston Park Road, Derby, Derbyshire, DE24 8BT
- Derby – Commercial Park – 13:15– 14:15 17th February
- Address - Linville Close, Derby, Derbyshire, DE21 7HX
Bringing joy and self-expression to children and families, McDonald’s is thrilled to announce its latest Happy Meal® promotion with Mr. MenTM Little MissTM! With each Happy Meal®, McDonald’s encourages families to find their smile by celebrating individuality and exploring their emotions in a light-hearted and humorous way.
With over 90 iconic characters including Mr. Happy and Little Miss Brave, the brand speaks to every child and is a friend to all, no matter their culture, personality, or gender!
Available in all McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from now until 26th March, Happy Meal® will offer families a limited-edition Mr. MenTM Little MissTM themed box with one of ten plush toys of lovable characters.
But wait, there’s more… Families looking for a book instead of a toy can opt for an exclusive Mr. MenTM Little MissTM book with four ‘Discover You’ books available.
The Mr. MenTM Little MissTM ‘Discover You’ books available in Happy Meal® is a ground-breaking new series which encourages families to engage in meaningful conversation about emotions, wellbeing and mental health. Complete with thought-provoking questions and helpful tips, the series is the perfect tool for children to nurture a deeper understanding of what it means to be happy, sad and everything in between!
And that’s not all – families will receive a token with every Happy Meal® that entitles them to a free World Book Day 2024 book, or £1 off a book or audiobook in participating booksellers.
Available for around £3.49, a Happy Meal® contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with a Pineapple stick, or Carrot Bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or Fruit Shoot.
From Monday 12th February until Sunday 25th February, families can also enjoy a Happy Meal for just £1.99 – available via the McDonald’s App.