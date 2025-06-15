Pro chefs share one simple tip to make your frozen chips 'as good as in a restaurant'

All you need is one simple appliance 🍟

Professional chefs have shared their secrets to cooking the perfect chips

They all backed one simple appliance - and even said frozen chips cooked at home can be as tasty as in a restaurant

The chefs shared a step-by-step guide to cooking chips at home

Professional chefs have shared the best way to cook oven chips - which involves using one simple appliance.

The staple of our freezers and quick dinners, paired with everything from pies to a fry up, the oven chip can be surprisingly hard to master - seemingly going from soggy to burnt in a few minutes.

To help us out, cooking website All Recipes spoke to a panel of professional chefs to discuss how to cook chips to perfection, and asked their opinion on frozen chips.

What’s the best way to cook oven chips?

All four of the professional chefs on the panel agreed that there is one clear, winning way to cook oven chips - the air fryer.

The chefs shared that to get the best results from the air fryer, it is recommended that you use frozen chips.

New York City-based chef George Duran said: “Hands down, the air fryer is your best friend when it comes time to cook frozen fries. It’s like putting fries on the fast track to crispy heaven.”

Chef Kelly Jagger explained: “Frozen fries are par-fried in oil, quick-frozen, and bagged up to be finished in your home kitchen.

“The air fryer causes the residual oil on the fries to get sizzling hot, eliminating the need for extra oil that you would need to filter and store or properly discard.”

The chefs explained that cooking oven chips in the air fryer has three main benefits; speed, crunch and no mess.

Duran added: “No greasy pans to scrub or oil splatters to dodge. Just crispy fries and good vibes!”

Do professional chefs agree with using frozen chips?

The short answer is yes. It might surprise you, but even the top chefs back the humble frozen chip.

Chef David Nayfield, of Che Fic, said: “Frozen fries can taste every bit as good as the ones you’d get at a restaurant, with far less hassle.”

A step-by-step guide to cooking frozen chips in the air fryer:

The professional chefs shared a step-by-step guide to cooking frozen chips in the air fryer to perfection.

Preheat the air fryer to 200 degrees C. It should run for at least three minutes before adding chips. Add the chips in a spaced-out format in a single layer. Do not overcrowd. Air fry the chips for seven minutes before removing the tray, shaking or flip using tongs. Air fry again for five to eight minutes, until the chips are golden and crisp. When transferring the cooked chips to the plate, immediately season with salt.

